Escaped otter is home safe but zoo says her pal is still on the loose

Ophelia the escaped zoo otter is back home but Louie remains elusive — perhaps in search of a mate.

The two North American river otters escaped two weeks ago from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ophelia was captured Friday night, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Her return was kept under wraps until Tuesday while she was held for observation. A veterinarian’s examination Monday cleared her for return to her enclosure.

However, she “may not always be visible to guests,” the zoo said. “Ophelia has always been a bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day.”

The mammals escaped through a hole in a fence during a snow storm.

Louie remains on the lam. “This is otter breeding season and we expect that, as a male otter, Louie is likely ranging a bit further from home than Ophelia did.”

It's unlikely Louie is too far away, the zoo said. Otters are territorial creatures.

He's undoubtedly safe — otters are native to the area — and poses no harm to humans.

The zoo has had help from a tracker, motion-activated cameras and reports from residents who see the critters, particularly those who are able to take photos or video of the animal.

