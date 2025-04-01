Watch Now
Escaped otter is home safe but zoo says her pal is still on the loose

The search continued for two river otters that busted out of their Wisconsin zoo enclosure during a winter storm, appearing on security camera footage cavorting across the snow (AP Video/NEW Zoo &amp; Adventure Park)
Ophelia the escaped zoo otter is back home but Louie remains elusive — perhaps in search of a mate.

The two North American river otters escaped two weeks ago from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ophelia was captured Friday night, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Her return was kept under wraps until Tuesday while she was held for observation. A veterinarian’s examination Monday cleared her for return to her enclosure.

However, she “may not always be visible to guests,” the zoo said. “Ophelia has always been a bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day.”

The mammals escaped through a hole in a fence during a snow storm.

Louie remains on the lam. “This is otter breeding season and we expect that, as a male otter, Louie is likely ranging a bit further from home than Ophelia did.”

It's unlikely Louie is too far away, the zoo said. Otters are territorial creatures.

He's undoubtedly safe — otters are native to the area — and poses no harm to humans.

The zoo has had help from a tracker, motion-activated cameras and reports from residents who see the critters, particularly those who are able to take photos or video of the animal.

