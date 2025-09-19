Entrepreneur Shake James inspires Siefert School students with message of belief and success

MILWAUKEE — Siefert School kids were treated to a special surprise Friday morning when entrepreneur and mentor Shake James visited the fifth-grade class of Ms. Williams and Ms. Howard.

Dannette Justus

Shake spoke with the kids about entrepreneurship, doing well in school, goal setting, and believing in yourself.

He also provided the kids with backpacks, school supplies, and lunch.

Dannette Justus

Educators said the kids were excited to learn and are thankful for the support.

