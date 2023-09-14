Employee dead after road construction accident in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — An employee died after a road construction accident in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday.

Police say crews responded to a report of an injury at a road construction site in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road around 3 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate a construction site employee suffered serious injuries amid an accident. The employee died at the scene. Police say Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators responded to the scene.

The victim's identity is yet to be disclosed.

