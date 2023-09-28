Elsa's On The Park prepares to reopen amid shooting investigation in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Elsa's On The Park was closed Thursday as the Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left two people injured inside the downtown Milwaukee restaurant the night before.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the famed restaurant is preparing to reopen Friday at 11 a.m. Susie Littlefield, chief financial officer and vice president for Elsa's, told the Bizjournal Thursday, "Of course we are very saddened that such a thing could happen here. We plan to move forward and we will be open tomorrow and continue to serve our loyal customers as they would expect us to do."



According to Milwaukee police, a 27- and 55-year-old were shot and injured Wednesday at the restaurant in the city's Cathedral Square neighborhood around 8 p.m. The victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The BizJournal reports Jeff Fleming, director of communications and public engagement for the city of Milwaukee, said the incident appears to be a "targeted shooting, not a random act."

Speaking on behalf of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Fleming said the mayor "continues to call for stronger action from state and federal leaders to reduce the number of guns in the hands of people who should not have them."

Officials fear crime will keep companies from moving downtown or people visiting for entertainment, BizJournal reports.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip