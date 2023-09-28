2 injured, shooting near Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured after a shooting near Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park on Wednesday.

Police and fire crews responded to the restaurant Elsa's On The Park near Jefferson and Wells around 8 p.m.

2 injured after shooting at Elsa's

One shooting victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital. The second victim suffered a minor injury.

Milwaukee police say the victims are aged 27 and 55.

The victims were inside Elsa's, however, the suspect was not. It is not yet confirmed whether the shooting happened inside or not.

It is not yet known if the victims and suspect knew each other.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip