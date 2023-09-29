Elsa's employee grazed by bullet recalls terrifying incident: 'Blood was coming out of my head'

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's most iconic restaurants is opening its doors up Friday evening following a terrifying night Wednesday where two people were shot inside Elsa's On The Park.

Milwaukee Police say the shooter or shooters were targeting someone leaving the restaurant and it wasn't random.

"I was waiting for my drinks. I heard 'pop, pop, pop'. Glass is flying everywhere, I hit the dirt, I touched my head and the blood was coming out of my head, and I just crawled away, and by then it was over," Steve Brielmaier said.

Brielmaier's been serving at Elsa's for nearly two decades. Wednesday his life flashed before his eyes.

We're told a man was walking out of Elsa's with a to-go order when two people, who were allegedly parked outside, came up to the restaurant's front doors and started unloading their weapons. Brielmaier was caught in the gunfire.

"I just wanted to get out of the way of the bullets so I didn't get killed and I'd be able to see my kids later today," Brielmaier explained.

Brielmaier was grazed by a bullet and spent some time in the hospital, but less than 48 hours later, he's back at work.

"I was scheduled to work, so that's what I do. I work when I'm supposed to. I hope everybody keeps coming and isn't afraid that there's gonna be anything like this again. It's never been like this before and we have everything here that we ever had before," Brielmaier said.

For hours Friday morning, crews worked to replace the glass shot out of Elsa's front doors.

"It makes me feel great. I'm glad they cleaned it all up, it was a mess when I left, I mean all this was shattered," Brielmaier recalled.

Now, employees like Brielmaier are eager to open back up and provide the Elsa's experience customers know and love.

