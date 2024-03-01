Elkhorn's Sports Page Barr reopens Friday, one month after killings of Gina and Emerson Weingart

ELKHORN, Wis. — One month after Gina and Emerson Weingart were both killed at a sports bar in Elkhorn, the Sports Page Barr is re-opening its doors to the public.

The killings rocked the small and tight-knit community. In a post on Facebook, Jordan Barr thanked many organizations and members of the community for "kind words of support" during an "extremely challenging time."

WTMJ 33-year-old (right) Emerson Weingart, and 37-year-old, (left) Gina Weingart of Elkhorn.



"Everyone that reached out to offer condolences and support, thank you," Barr said. "It’s been an extremely challenging time for our dysfunctional Sports Page family, but all the kind words of support have helped us all trudge through."

In his post, Barr took the time to single out more than three dozen businesses and organizations that have supported the bar in the last month. He also gave a special mention to the Elkhorn Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

"Both the Elkhorn and Walworth County police departments deserve not only a lot of respect, but also a massive thank you for their due diligence and perseverance with bringing that monster to justice," Barr explained. "An extra special shout out to Detective Bass for her patience, kindness, and understanding throughout this entire process."

Gina and Emerson Weingart were killed in the Sports Page Barr on Thursday, February 1. Thomas Routt Jr., the suspect in the killings, was arrested on February 4 and charged on February 16. His trial is ongoing.

