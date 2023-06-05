Edited Kenosha police body camera video shows officer-involved shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) released edited body camera footage and audio of 911 calls on Monday from a deadly shootout with a gunman on Dec. 19, 2022.

[Editor's note: A link to the video is provided below. Viewer discretion is advised.]

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

The edited video was shared by the police department with the public on YouTube.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, on that date Kenosha police responded to the 1300 block of 56th Street around 8:20 p.m. for a report of an active shooter. As police approached, officers were shot at by the male suspect, now identified as 32-year-old Matthew C. Lopez, and police returned fire. Police then entered the home after hearing reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside the house with the shooter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



According to a previous update from the state Department of Justice, preliminary evidence indicates Lopez shot at other bystanders, who were injured and transported to area hospitals.

Lopez shot and killed himself. His motive is not yet known.

Previous reporting below

Kenosha hostage situation: 3 victims injured, suspect dead

Madison Goldbeck | Dec. 20, 2022 4:45 a.m.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Three people were injured, including at least two people who were shot during a hostage situation in Kenosha Monday evening. The suspected shooter is dead.

Police responded to the 1300 block of 56th Street around 9 p.m. for a report of an active shooter.

As police approached, officers were shot at by the male suspect and police returned fire. Police then entered the home after hearing reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside the house with the shooter.

According to Kenosha Lt. Joe Nosalik, it is believed there are at least two gunshot victims; one in critical condition and one in serious condition. The Department of Justice did say a third person was injured, but it is unclear how they were hurt in the incident.

The suspected shooter is dead. His motive is not yet known.

The scene remains active as of 11:55 p.m. Monday, but there is no longer a threat to the community.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.

Earlier in the evening, police asked the public to avoid the area of 13th Ave. and 56th St. and to stay inside.

