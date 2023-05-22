Kenosha County DA: No charges against officers in deadly shooting of Matthew Lopez

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County District Attorney, Michael Graveley, said Monday he will not pursue criminal charges against the officers who shot and killed an alleged gunman on Dec. 19, 2022.

According to a news release from the DA's office, there will be no charges for involved law enforcement in the fatal shooting of Matthew C. Lopez.

"Recently, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley issued his decision regarding the death of Matthew Lopez, which occurred on December 19, 2022 in the City of Kenosha, Wis. The district attorney determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement."

As TMJ4 News reported, on that date Kenosha police responded to the 1300 block of 56th Street around 8:20 p.m. for a report of an active shooter. As police approached, officers were shot at by the male suspect, now identified as 32-year-old Matthew C. Lopez, and police returned fire. Police then entered the home after hearing reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside the house with the shooter.

According to a previous update from the state Department of Justice, preliminary evidence indicates Lopez shot at other bystanders, who were injured and transported to area hospitals. Lopez is dead and his motive is not yet known.

The involved officers from the Kenosha Police Department have been identified as Sgt. Adam Jurgens who has 14 years of experience in law enforcement, and Sgt. Brian Miller with 18 years in law enforcement. Jurgens and Miller are both on administrative assignment, per department policy.

