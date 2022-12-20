Watch Now
Kenosha police at shooting scene, public asked to stay inside

Kenosha police are currently on the scene of a shooting near 13th Ave. and 56th St.
Posted at 9:08 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 00:13:36-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police responded to the scene of a shooting near 13th Ave. and 56th St. Monday evening.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police said the area was secured but remained an active scene.

Shooting scene near 13th Ave. and 56th St. Monday evening in Kenosha.

At 9 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department said the area was not safe and asked the public to stay inside.

Police will be providing an update at 11:40 p.m. TMJ4 will stream the press briefing live on our website and Facebook.

Heavy police presence following a shooting incident near 13th Ave. and 56th St. Monday evening in Kenosha.

TMJ4 News is at the scene to gather the latest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

