Early voters tell TMJ4 what got them to the polls as turnout is down in state Supreme Court Race

Election Day in Wisconsin is one week from today, and the only statewide race is for an open seat and a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The race is between Judge Maria Lazar and Judge Chris Taylor.

Voters tell TMJ4 it is not the intensity of a race that determines the importance of an election. It was slow going over the lunch hour as early voters turned out in Milwaukee.

Nadiri Morgan Thompson is home on spring break from Wisconsin and voted early with his grandfather.

Watch: Early voting turnout is down in state Supreme Court Race

Significant drop in early voting in Wisconsin

"I'm a journalism major, so I always like to look at media and everything like that in general, so just reading articles about what each candidate has to say and choosing what I think aligns with my personal values," Morgan Thompson said.

Lily Shea has been following the state Supreme Court race. She registered to vote and voted in person absentee on Tuesday. Early voting ballots are counted on Election Day.

"I wanted to vote today because democracy only works if we engage with it," Shea said.

"I'm part of a book club that kind of focuses on political things, so I've been doing my best to stay engaged and follow the news," Shea said.

Michelle Trevino prefers the quieter pace of voting early versus on Election Day.

"I really know it's my civic duty as a responsible citizen. I need to have my voice heard, and that primary way is that we can make a difference on who gets elected to represent us in our government," Trevino said.

Election Day is April 7th.

This story was reported on-air by Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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