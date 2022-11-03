Early local voters are confident in-person and by-mail voting is secure

MILWAUKEE — With election day just six days out, the line inside the Zeidler building was nearly constant with a steady stream of people registering to vote and casting their ballots on Thursday.

Despite the short wait, most voters found the process painless.

"Really easy, poll workers explained the whole process. This is what you're gonna do, wait for this to turn," said Matt Derosier.

Choosing to vote early in person instead of by mail is more of a matter of convenience to these folks.

They believe both methods make it hard to cheat.

"I think it's people just trying to cause trouble. I voted by mail. They check. They don't say you registered once, now you're done," Derosier said.

What's most reassuring about voting in person is knowing your ballot gets where it belongs immediately.

There's no chance it gets stuck in the postal system or fails to get delivered to the polls by election day.

