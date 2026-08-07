MILWAUKEE — Key election deadlines approaching ahead of Tuesday's partisan primary

Friday is the last day to register to vote at your municipal clerk's office for early in-person voting.

Anyone who still needs to register after Friday can do so at their polling place on Election Day with the required proof of residence.

In Milwaukee, early in-person absentee voting continues through the weekend at several locations across the city. Hours vary by site, but many locations are open today, Saturday, and for limited hours on Sunday.

Watch: Early absentee voting approaches 250K as Wisconsin's primary day draws near

Early absentee voting approaches 250K as Wisconsin's primary day draws near

Early voting numbers are already outpacing a previous competitive August primary. So far, 72,000 in-person absentee votes have been cast through Thursday — a number that will increase when Friday's totals are added. That already surpasses all in-person absentee voting from 2022, when 63,000 people voted early in person during a competitive August primary race for U.S. Senate.

When looking at total early absentee ballots — which includes mail-in ballots — the current count stands at 234,000. That number will also go up. For comparison, the 2022 total early absentee ballot count was 295,000, a difference of roughly 60,000 ballots.

The state's 3 biggest counties have the highest early voting numbers. Rural areas have seen significantly less early voting activity.

For voters who have not yet mailed in their absentee ballot, officials recommend considering dropping it off in person or using a drop box if one is available at your polling location. Mail-in ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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