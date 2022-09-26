Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company acquires Milwaukee Brewing Company

MILWAUKEE — Muskego's Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company has acquired Milwaukee Brewing Company, the brewer announced Monday.

Under the terms of a purchase agreement, Eagle Park will acquire Milwaukee Brewing's intellectual property, branding, and recipes.

Eagle Park will continue to make Milwaukee Brewing's flagship beers under their original names, "with a modern design refresh," according to a news release. Brand-new seasonal and year-round recipes will also continue to be developed.

“When a brand carries the name of its home city, it carries a certain responsibility to the city and its fans, and that’s even more true in a storied beer city like Milwaukee, “ said Jake Schinker, Co-Owner of Eagle Park Brewing. “We’re proud to take the Milwaukee Brewing legacy forward and ensure the future of the brewery as a point of pride for our city.”

According to the news release, production will be moved temporarily to Eagle Park's Muskego property. The company's Hamilton facility will serve as a temporary taproom while a search is underway for the brewery's new home in Milwaukee.

“The cans will look a little different, but Milwaukee Brewing will continue to produce the quality beers that the city has come to expect over the years,” said Max Borgardt, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Eagle Park Brewing. “At the same time, this gives the Eagle Park brand the opportunity to focus on what it’s best at – making cool and innovative beers and spirits.”

Under the new arrangement, Eagle Park says its annual production is expected to top 14,000 barrels.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Chicago-based Pilot Project brewery incubator would buy Milwaukee Brewing's physical property near Fiserv Forum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip