Confirmed: Chicago-based Pilot Project buying Milwaukee Brewing Co. for $8M

Chicago-based brewery incubator Pilot Project is buying the ailing Milwaukee Brewing Co. near Fiserv Forum for $8 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal confirmed.

The owners of Pilot Project, Dan Abel and Jordan Radke, say it is part of their national plan: to serve as a launch pad for startup breweries.

That includes their Los Angeles-based Flora Brewing, Oak Park, Illinois-based Funkytown Brewery and Chicago-based Azadi Brewing Co. Since their founding in 2019 they have launched more than 13 breweries and beverage companies.

The BizJournal reports Pilot Project has closed on the $8 million in seed financing, led by Chicago-based investment group InvestBev. Pilot Project also raised $500,000 from friends and family, among other sources of funding.

Their purchase includes Milwaukee Brewing's 70,000-square-foot production facility at 1128 N. Ninth St. Besides the brewing facilities, the building contains a beer garden, rooftop, Bottlehouse 42 restaurant and tasting room.

The final day at Milwaukee Brewing's taproom service was Aug. 30.

Who are the leaders of Pilot Project?

Dan Abel and Jordan Radke started Pilot Project in 2019, and Glenn Allen is the head brewer.

Abel worked for five years with Google and YouTube as a music marketing veteran. Radke held leadership roles in the nonprofit sector. Allen worked for major breweries including Goose Island, Lagunitas and Revolution Brewing.

