Driver runs red light, causes rollover crash near Roosevelt and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle, causing a rollover crash in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Roosevelt and Capitol.

TMJ4 Rollover crash near Roosevelt and Capitol

Police say a driver ran a red light and struck another driver. The impact of the collision caused the driver's vehicle to roll. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

The striking driver's vehicle was later found abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to seek the driver of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Amazon truck stolen, driver leads officers on chase

Man arrested after stealing Amazon truck, leading Milwaukee police on chase

Madison Goldbeck, March 17, 2023

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested Friday after stealing an Amazon truck and leading Milwaukee police on a chase.

According to Milwaukee police, a suspect demanded keys from a package delivery truck driver near 65th and Lancaster around 1:35 p.m.

Man steals Amazon truck, flees from police

A Milwaukee police officer saw the truck near 60th and Meinecke and attempted to make a stop.

The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver stopped in the parking lot of a BP gas station near 27th and St. Paul.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News shows police following the reportedly stolen Amazon truck. The truck comes to a stop in the parking lot and police swarm the vehicle.

Man steals Amazon truck, flees from police

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

Montana MacLachlan, a spokesperson for Amazon, said, “We’re thankful the delivery driver involved is safe, and we’re cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate.”

Friday's incident happened just a block away from where a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee was murdered. Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail near 65th and Villard on Dec. 9 in what federal investigators describe as a targeted attack. Four people have been charged in connection to his murder.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip