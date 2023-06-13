Driver of stolen vehicle charged after dragging MCSO deputy 30 feet near Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE — A man was charged this week after prosecutors say he was driving a stolen vehicle and dragged a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy nearly 30 feet along a road during a traffic stop.

Dedric Demond Vaughns Jr., 21, was charged with one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm.



On Friday, June 2, deputies approached a stolen vehicle with two occupants inside at the North Point Parking Lot on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Bradford Beach. According to a criminal complaint, one of the deputies made contact with the driver, later identified as Vaughns, and instructed him to get out of the vehicle.

After Vaughns refused several requests, the deputy opened the driver's side door and again asked him to get out. Instead, Vaughns put the vehicle in reverse, catching the deputy on the door, and started to reverse out of the parking space at a high rate of speed, the complaint says.

The deputy was dragged for about 30 feet before she fell to the concrete. Vaughns then hit a parked pickup truck, and the deputy had to roll away to avoid being hit by Vaughns as he sped away, the complaint says.

Edited video shows deputy hit by stolen car

She suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Later in the day, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned near Cambridge and Providence near the Milwaukee River.

At the time of the incident, Vaughns was on probation in Milwaukee County after being convicted of a single count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Vaughns was arrested by U.S. Marshals at his home on Wednesday, June 7. A firearm, which was later determined to be stolen, THC, and various magazines and cartridges were found inside his home.

A $25,000 cash bond was set for Vaughns. He returns to court for a preliminary hearing on June 20. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 18.5 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.

Passenger facing charges as well

Franklin Easley, 19, was also charged in connection to the incident with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Easley was the passenger in the stolen vehicle. According to the complaint, before Vaughns took off, Easley was ordered to the ground and handcuffed. A loaded pistol was found in his pants. The complaint says Easley does not have a concealed carry permit. He told authorities he bought it on the street for $400.

