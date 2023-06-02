Milwaukee sheriff's deputy dragged by driver of stolen vehicle near lakefront: MCSO

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured during a call Friday morning.

According to a news release from MCSO, a driver of a stolen vehicle briefly dragged a deputy. She suffered scrapes and bruises.

The incident happened during a traffic stop near the Northpoint parking lot near Lake Park, Bradford Beach and the lakefront.

It all started when Flock License Plate Recognition cameras alerted officials to the presence of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies then responded to the report at the parking lot.

Law enforcement began a search for the vehicle and suspect. Around 12:45 p.m., the UW-Milwaukee Police Department located the vehicle and a male passenger. The passenger was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

Deputies are still searching for the driver.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Read the sheriff's office news release below:

