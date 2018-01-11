Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:55PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:28PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:28PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 7:16AM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Walworth
The vehicle crashed just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and Les Paul Parkway/HWY 59. Two people were in the pick-up truck when it appears to have crashed into a traffic signal pole.
Waukesha police are still investigating the accident but they say it appears that icy conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.