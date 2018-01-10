Single-vehicle crash in Waukesha leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries

WAUKESHA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Waukesha leaves one person dead and one person with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Les Paul Parkway/HWY 59.Two people were in the pick-up truck when it appears to have crashed into a traffic signal pole.

According to Waukesha police, the driver was pronounced dead inside the vehicle. The passenger was transported to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Waukesha police are still investigating the accident but they say it appears that icy conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time until their families are notified.

No other information has been released.

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

