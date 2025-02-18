Driver cited after crashing into bus in Waupaca County

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A Waupaca man is facing four citations after colliding with the back of a stopped school bus last week.
The 30-year-old driver is facing citations for not having his vehicle registered, reckless driving/endangering safety, failure to stop for a unloading bus, and operating a vehicle while suspended.
Watch: Driver crashes into school bus in Waupaca County:
Video of the incident captured the moment a pick-up truck slammed into the back of the school bus in the Town of Royalton on Feb. 11.
Court records indicate the suspect is set to appear before a judge at 8:30 a.m. on March 26.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.