Driver cited after crashing into bus in Waupaca County

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A Waupaca man is facing four citations after colliding with the back of a stopped school bus last week.

The 30-year-old driver is facing citations for not having his vehicle registered, reckless driving/endangering safety, failure to stop for a unloading bus, and operating a vehicle while suspended.

Watch: Driver crashes into school bus in Waupaca County:

Waupaca Co school bus crash

Video of the incident captured the moment a pick-up truck slammed into the back of the school bus in the Town of Royalton on Feb. 11.

Court records indicate the suspect is set to appear before a judge at 8:30 a.m. on March 26.

