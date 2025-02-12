VIDEO: Pickup truck slams into back of school bus in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A pickup truck slammed into the back of a school bus with students on board in Waupaca County. No serious injuries were reported.

This happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 54 and Pine Street in the town of Royalton, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Watch: Pickup truck slams into back of school bus with students on board:

Waupaca Co school bus crash

Deputies said the school bus was stopped to allow students on and off, but the truck did not stop and hit the back end of the bus.

There were two students who had just gotten off the bus, one actively getting off the bus and one still on it at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

A viewer sent us this photo of the crash. He said the three students getting off — two 13-year-old twins and their five-year-old little sister — are his children.

Shane Kreuscher

The sheriff's office says no serious injuries were reported, but NBC 26 is working to learn more on the extent of the injuries.

