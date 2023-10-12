Watch Now
Dramatic dashcam video shows police chasing U-Haul truck on interstate

Glendale police officers witnessed the U-Haul truck weaving through traffic and side-swiping vehicles on I-43. The suspect is still at large.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 14:13:14-04

GLENDALE, Wis. — New dashcam video shows a dramatic pursuit between Glendale police officers and a U-Haul truck on I-43.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to a retail theft in the 1700 block of Silver Spring Drive around 8:20 a.m. on October 4. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, a driver in a U-Haul truck.

The driver fled southbound on I-43 from Silver Spring at low speeds. In the video, you can see the driver using the emergency traffic lane and weaving through traffic, hitting several cars and trucks.

The pursuit ended in the 4600 block of southbound I-43. No injuries were reported.

As of Thursday, police say a suspect is still not in custody in this case.

Editor's note: The video in the media player above is unedited and contains one use of profanity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

