Several vehicles struck amid UHaul police chase on I-43

GLENDALE, Wis. — Several vehicles were struck amid a police chase with a UHaul truck in Glendale on Wednesday.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to a retail theft in the 1700 block of Silver Spring Drive around 8:20 a.m. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, a driver in a UHaul truck.

The driver fled southbound on I-43 from Silver Spring at low speeds. Police say the driver drove on the distress lane and weaved through traffic, hitting several cars and trucks.

The pursuit ended in the 4600 block of southbound I-43.

No injuries were reported.

