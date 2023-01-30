Honoring Tyre Nichols: Dozens march to Milwaukee police HQ

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukeeans joined others in a nationwide show of solidarity following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

People in cities across the country have been rallying following the release of body cam footage that shows five officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later.

Those five now-former police officers are charged with second-degree murder.

Hosted by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, dozens of community members gathered at Red Arrow Park Saturday and marched to MPD’s District One headquarters with signs and chants sharing a unified message against police brutality.

“The struggle against police violence is not just a Milwaukee issue but a national issue, so when it happens in one place it affects us too because we’re all in the same struggle to end this violence,” said Alan Chavoya, the alliance’s outreach chair. “We’re all in the struggle to get justice for all of these families - because justice for one of these families goes a long way for so many of our families here in Milwaukee.”

Milwaukee families like those of Brieon Green - who died in Milwaukee police custody last year - and Alvin Cole, who died after being shot by Wauwatosa police in 2020, were there to share in the pain of losing a loved one.

“It’s still hurting me even though my brother was gone in 2020, it still hurts me. His death date is around the corner, and seeing another man of color gone, it just brings back memories,” said Walls.

In the cases of both Green and Cole, police were never found at fault, or charged with wrongdoing.

Still, as ralliers marched to MPD District One headquarters, they say their hope is that more transparency and accountability come to police forces across the nation.

“They’re showing us that they can do this,” said Chavoya. “They can release the footage in a timely manner. They can hold their police officers accountable.”

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are speaking with the Fire and Police Commission in Milwaukee to implement what they are calling the 24-48 Campaign. It would ensure in cases of police misconduct that footage be released in 48 hours and that the names of those officers be released in 24 hours.

