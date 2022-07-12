Watch Now
Dousman school bus driver accused of inappropriate behavior, placed on leave

DOUSMAN, Wis. — A Dousman school bus driver is on administrative leave after Delvan-Darien School District officials were notified about alleged inappropriate behaviors.

In a news release from the school district, officials say the Delvan Police Department is investigating and all families involved were notified.

They gave no information about what happened, but did say the alleged behaviors are "completely unacceptable, extremely disappointing, and will not be tolerated" and that families who need support should contact the School Administration Center at 262-233-6800.

The district says their contract with the Dousman Transport Company requires bus drivers to pass a background check to make sure the applicant has not "engaged in any behavior that endangers the health or safety of students."

