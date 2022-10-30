Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured near 33rd and Center

Watch Now
Posted at 7:59 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 08:59:12-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 33rd and Center around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were shot.

Officials said the 23-year-old died on the scene, and the 25-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

MPD said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed the shooting lead to a crash in the area.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

