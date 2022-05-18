Dominick Black charged, accused of fleeing police and speeding on motorcycle

KENOSHA, Wis. — Dominick Black, the man who helped Kyle Rittenhouse purchase the gun used to shoot and kill three people during unrest in Kenosha, is now facing an unrelated criminal charge.

On Monday prosecutors charged Black with one count of felony attempting to flee or eluding an officer, which has a maximum sentence of three and a half years behind bars.

Because Black was of age at the time and Rittenhouse was not, Rittenhouse gave Black the money to purchase him an AR-15 style rifle. Rittenhouse brought the gun to Kenosha on the night of protests and unrest. Later that night, Rittenhouse fired the rifle, killing two people and injuring a third. A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, while his defense argued he fired in self-defense.

Meanwhile Black pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor - a deal that did not require Black to go to prison. Black avoided two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor.

This most recent charge filed Monday does not have anything to do with Rittenhouse or the Kenosha shooting. A criminal complaint states on May 13, police caught him driving his sports bike in Kenosha without vehicle registration displayed, and failed to pull over when the officer put on his siren.

Police say while a Kenosha officer was following him, Black looked into his mirror several times to see if the police car was still behind him.

The officer called dispatch to tell him he was going to make a traffic stop. When the officer turned on his lights, police say Black continued driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

"The driver after looking in his mirror, shook his head from side to side as if he was shaking his head 'no' before rapidly accelerating away from my squad. The vehicles traveling on Sheridan Rd alongside of the MC, yielded to my emergency lights and siren," according to the complaint.

Black then accelerated to 80 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

At some point, the officer slowed down and turned off his siren due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and then lost Black.

Later that night another police officer believed they had spotted Black's motorcycle. The original officer found Black in a parking lot speaking with the second officer. Police took Black into custody.

Black told police he did not own the motorcycle and that it is still registered to the bike's previous owner.

While in the squad car, police noticed Black suddenly started shaking and appeared to have gone in and out of consciousness. Paramedics arrived and brought Black to the hospital.

Blood work was done and showed Black had a traceable amount of cocaine in his blood.

Black has his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

