Domestic violence prevention advocates share concerns for Milwaukee: 'It's beyond an emergency, it's a crisis'

MILWAUKEE — Another family is grieving the loss of a loved one to gun violence. Police say 26-year-old Aliyah Perez died at the hands of someone she knew last Sunday.

Carmen Pitre, the CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center, says domestic violence is more than a troubling trend; it's a crisis.

“We began to note an increase in homicide, domestic violence-related homicide, in the summer of 2019, and everything that was bad before COVID is now worse,” shared Pitre. “It’s very prevalent, it exists in every neighborhood and city throughout the county, and it can happen at any age.”

Aliyah's family shared with TMJ4 this statement:

"Her mother and the rest of her family is in so much pain. We love her so much."

Her death even hit close to home at City Hall, as Aliyah was a close family member of Common Council President, Jose Perez.

The council held a moment of silence on his family’s behalf during Tuesday’s meeting.

Submitted by family Aliyah Perez

In 2020 there were 53 domestic violence-related deaths in Milwaukee. In both 2021 and 2022, there were 43.

Pitre says we are already on track to reach those numbers in 2023.

“It’s heartbreaking because of the suffering that happens for families when you lose a life. One is too many. I also refuse to live in a world where I believe nothing can be done, I believe that there’s hope and the answer to this problem is within us as humans.”

She says the goal of prevention and support agencies like Sojourner's is to get to the violence before it happens.

If you are looking for resources, you can visit Sojourner’s website.

You can also call their 24-hour hotline to speak with staff and volunteers at 414-933-2722. All calls are confidential.

