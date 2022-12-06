DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin election officials over Trump docs, Jan. 6 attack

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin officials are among the first people to receive subpoenas about former President Donald Trump and his failed attempt to overturn the election as part of a new investigation from the Department of Justice.

Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona. Requests for records arrived in Milwaukee on Monday and in Dane County, Wisconsin, Maricopa County, Arizona and Wayne County, Michigan last week.

The Washington Post was first to report the news on Tuesday. TMJ4 News confirmed the information with the Milwaukee County Clerk's office.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to lead the Department of Justice's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The subpoenas appear to show the DOJ's effort to broaden its investigation to include local election officials and their potential interactions with Trump and his allies.

The criminal investigation into Trump's allegedly classified documents at Mar-A-Lago started last spring. Trump and the National Archives and Records Administration disagreed over the nature of the documents, which came to the Florida estate from the White House while Trump was still president.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip