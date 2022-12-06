Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin election officials over Trump docs, Jan. 6 attack

TMJ4 News confirms the DOJ's new investigation into Trump's allegedly classified documents at Mar-A-Lago has broadened to include local elections officials, communications with Trump and allies
CORRECTION Justice Department Special Counsel
Peter Dejong/AP
Prosecutor Jack Smith waits for the start of the court session of Kadri Veseli's initial appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2020. Smith, the prosecutor named as special counsel to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump, has a long career confronting public corruption and war crimes. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
CORRECTION Justice Department Special Counsel
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 13:43:48-05

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin officials are among the first people to receive subpoenas about former President Donald Trump and his failed attempt to overturn the election as part of a new investigation from the Department of Justice.

Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona. Requests for records arrived in Milwaukee on Monday and in Dane County, Wisconsin, Maricopa County, Arizona and Wayne County, Michigan last week.

The Washington Post was first to report the news on Tuesday. TMJ4 News confirmed the information with the Milwaukee County Clerk's office.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to lead the Department of Justice's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The subpoenas appear to show the DOJ's effort to broaden its investigation to include local election officials and their potential interactions with Trump and his allies.

The criminal investigation into Trump's allegedly classified documents at Mar-A-Lago started last spring. Trump and the National Archives and Records Administration disagreed over the nature of the documents, which came to the Florida estate from the White House while Trump was still president.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!