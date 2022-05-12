Dog left on side of the road in Crawford County, former owner to be charged

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is referring charges to the District Attorney's Office after someone left a dog in a crate on the side of the road Monday night.

The dog was found at the intersection of County Road N and Teter Road sometime Monday night. The small dog was in a wire kennel.

After finding the dog, the sheriff's office posted a photo on Facebook asking anyone with information to call officials.

On Wednesday, Crawford County Sheriff's Office announced the dog's owner had been identified and charges were being referred to the DA's office.

This comes one week after a dog was left tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay. The Wisconsin Humane Society says that dog was left with a bag of her favorite things. A note was also left "pleading for someone to help her."

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office thanked the citizen who found the dog and the public for their help in a Facebook post saying, "The CCSO would like to thank the citizen who found this dog. With the public's assistance, our Humane Officer was able to quickly identify and confirm the party who abandoned the dog."

The office also reminded the public that if you find yourself in a position where it's necessary to surrender an animal, there are local places available and animal control officers can always be contacted for assistance.

"Abandonment is never the answer, and carries with it a fine of $500-$1,000," the sheriff's office said.

Crawford County also shared a happy update, saying the dog was adopted into a loving family and will be well cared for.

