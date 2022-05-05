GREEN BAY, Wis. — A dog was found abandoned and tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay along with a note from the owners saying they can't take care of her anymore.

The dog is now in the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS).

WHS says the dog, named "Baby Girl," was left with a bag of her favorite things. A note was also left "pleading for someone to help her."

WHS issued a statement on Facebook on Thursday, which has since gone viral, addressing the owner of the dog.

NBC 26

"First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life," the post said in part. "We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could."

WHS said that Baby Girl is safe and getting lots of love and attention from its team.

Video of Baby Girl

"She’s on track to find her next loving family very soon," the post concluded. "We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead."

Baby Girl is currently serving her mandatory stray hold.