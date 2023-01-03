Dog-friendly taproom in the works on Milwaukee's riverfront

MILWAUKEE — An 'epicenter' for dogs - and beer - is in the works on Milwaukee's riverfront.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Foxtown Landing building is being developed closely with the public dog park planned just to the north.

The dog park in question is proposed under Interstate 794 on the west side of the Milwaukee River.

The BizJournal talked with a member of the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District No. 21, Scott Welsh. He said that as the BID was working on making the dog park a reality, he reached out to a founder of Foxtown Brewery in Mequon. Brewery owners were interested in the concept of a dog park and a brewery/restaurant with indoor and outdoor spaces.

The three-story Foxtown Landing building could cost between $11 million to $12 million, according to Foxtown brewery owners.

The dog park is to be built and is scheduled to open in 2023.

Foxtown Landing paid $995,000 for a 0.2-acre project site at the end of December.

Another land sale is pending for a property just to the south, owned by the city. City officials approved the sale to Foxtown Landing in November, according to the BizJournal.

