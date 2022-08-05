Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Runway Dog Park in Cudahy to close indefinitely this November

The land is owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and must be used for aviation-related activities, the FAA says
runaway dog park.jfif
Milwaukee County Parks
Runaway Dog Park in Cudahy will be closing indefinitely this November.
runaway dog park.jfif
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 12:47:55-04

CUDAHY — Runway Dog Park in Cudahy will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.

While the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land itself is owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Meaning, it falls under FAA oversight.

When reviewing a new Mitchell International Airport past plan, the FAA determined that all airport-owned land must be used for aviation services, including the dog park.

With this decision, the park will close indefinitely on November 1, after operating as an off-leash dog park for 15 years.

Milwaukee County Parks posted the news on its website and announced that it would be including funding in the 2023 parks budget for a study to find other sites that could be suitable as a replacement for Runaway Park.

"We understand how frustrating it is to lose a much-loved amenity," Milwaukee County Parks wrote on its website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards