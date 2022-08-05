Runway Dog Park in Cudahy to close indefinitely this November

CUDAHY — Runway Dog Park in Cudahy will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.

While the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land itself is owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Meaning, it falls under FAA oversight.

When reviewing a new Mitchell International Airport past plan, the FAA determined that all airport-owned land must be used for aviation services, including the dog park.

With this decision, the park will close indefinitely on November 1, after operating as an off-leash dog park for 15 years.

Milwaukee County Parks posted the news on its website and announced that it would be including funding in the 2023 parks budget for a study to find other sites that could be suitable as a replacement for Runaway Park.

"We understand how frustrating it is to lose a much-loved amenity," Milwaukee County Parks wrote on its website.

