Dog found abandoned, tied to fire hydrant in Green Bay up for adoption this week at WHS

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A dog that was found abandoned and tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay will be up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) sometime before the weekend.

WHS said last week the dog, named "Baby Girl," was left along with a note from the owner saying they can't take care of her anymore. She was also left with a bag of her favorite things.

The humane society connected with the previous owner and said they are grateful to honor her wishes to find a new home for Baby Girl.

"We passed along supportive resources that have been offered to her from this generous community," WHS said in a statement Tuesday. "She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon."

According to WHS, Baby Girl will need a family who can support her costly medical needs.

"After abnormalities in her initial assessment, our veterinary team worked with a consulting clinic and determined that Baby Girl has Diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes) which causes elevated blood sugar," WHS said. "We have her on a management plan and are happy to say that she is responding well to this current regimen."

WHS said the pup will require an adopter that will work with their veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet, and at-home insulin injections.

"She will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, blood work, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics as deemed appropriate by the primary veterinarian," WHS said.

WHS will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor.

WHS allows adopters from out of state, does not transport animals to adopters, and does not accept holds.

If you're interested in adopting Baby Girl, you are urged to check the WHS website daily. Once you see she is up for adoption, you can stop into the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours. The process is first-come, first-served as long as it is a good fit.

When Baby Girl was first discovered last week, WHS issued a statement on Facebook addressing the owner of the dog, which has since gone viral.

"First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life," the post said in part. "We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could."

WHS said that Baby Girl is safe and getting lots of love and attention from its team.

"She’s on track to find her next loving family very soon," the post concluded. "We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead."

