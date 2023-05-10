Dodgers player rents Airbnb, refuses to stay at 'haunted' Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Los Angeles Dodgers are in town to take on the Milwaukee Brewers and they are staying at the legendary haunted Pfister Hotel.

But there is one player who decided to stay elsewhere.

According to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, Mookie Betts decided to rent an Airbnb instead "just in case" the stories about Pfister's ghosts are true.

Kanwar Sandu Built in 1893, the lavish hotel was billed the "Grand Hotel of the West" because it featured fireproofing, electricity throughout and individual thermostats in each room. The Pfister has seen major renovations throughout the years without losing its original charm and elegance.

Plunkett reports that Betts said he doesn't really believe in ghosts but doesn't want to find out he's wrong.

Betts reportedly has stayed at the Pfister Hotel before but has no stories to tell. However, he couldn't get any sleep due to the "noises" he would hear.

#Dodgers are staying at legendary haunted Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee -- but not Mookie Betts. Rented an Airbnb for some friends and is staying there "just in case" the stories about ghosts are true. Said he doesn't really believe in ghosts but doesn't want to find out he's wrong — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 9, 2023

Betts isn't the first (and probably not the last) Major League Baseball player who has stayed elsewhere while in town. In 2016, Ji-Man Choi, who was Anaheim Angels' first baseman at the time, claimed he had a supernatural experience at the hotel. He said a ghost lingered in his bed the first night he stayed at the Pfister.

In 2021, MLB published an article online detailing ghost sightings at the Pfister Hotel from several players, including Michael Young, Bryce Harper, and Mike Cameron. Their stories range from strange footsteps, objects moving by themselves, and hearing voices. In 2018 when the Cardinals came to Milwaukee, Carlos Martínez and Marcell Ozuna both claimed to have seen a ghost.

Raymond Boyd The Pfister Hotel

Perhaps the spirits that haunt the Pfister are actually just Brewers fans hoping to shake up the competition!

The Pfister Hotel, located at 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., was built in 1893.

