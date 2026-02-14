DJ Shawna Represents Milwaukee at the 75th NBA All-Star Game in LA

MILWAUKEE — The sun is shining; the energy is electric, and Milwaukee’s own DJ Shawna is once again at the center of the action. As the Official DJ for the 75th NBA All-Star Game, Shawna is bringing her signature sound, elite preparation, and hometown pride to one of basketball’s biggest stages.

“This is my sixth NBA All-Star Game,” she shared. “The energy is cool, the city is amazing, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Representing Milwaukee on a Global Stage

For Shawna, All-Star Weekend isn’t just another gig — it’s a celebration of basketball culture at its peak. From exclusive sneaker drops to celebrity games and elite competitions, the weekend is filled with once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans.

She’s especially excited to see Milwaukee stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis shine under the bright lights.

“I'm excited to see Giannis and Bobby this weekend,” she said. Giannis will coach the Celebrity All-Star game on Friday with his brothers Thanasis and Alex. and on Saturday Bobby Portis will participate in the three-point contest. “It’s going to be a fun weekend.”

While fans see the high-energy performances, what they don’t always see is the preparation behind the scenes. During the regular season, Shawna is at Fiserv Forum hours before tipoff, curating playlists, studying game flow, and preparing for every possible scenario.

Preparing for the Unpredictable

All-Star Weekend elevates everything — including the pressure.

“We want to make it perfect, not only for the experience in the venue, but also when you’re watching at home,” Shawna explained. “It’s live entertainment, and you never know what’s going to happen. I can never be fully prepared — I just try my best to be ready for everything.”

Her background as a former professional athlete gives her an edge. Though she didn’t compete at the NBA level, she understands the rhythm and psychology of high-level sports.

“I think I have a pretty good basketball IQ and sport IQ to understand those moments,” she said. “My job is to add value.”

And that value comes from reading the crowd, reading the game, and knowing exactly when the right track can elevate a moment from exciting to unforgettable.

“Dare to Be You”

Beyond the music and the moment, Shawna lives by a powerful mantra: Dare to Be.

When asked how she finishes that phrase, her answer reflects her authenticity:

“I don’t know that I have one specific answer for everybody, but the best thing I can share is to always dare to be you.”

It’s a message that resonates far beyond basketball — a reminder to embrace individuality, lean into purpose, and show up fully wherever life takes you.

As she represents Milwaukee and the Bucks on one of the sport’s grandest stages, DJ Shawna continues to inspire — not just through music, but through mindset.

And in Los Angeles this All-Star Weekend, she’s proving once again that when preparation meets passion, the moment becomes magic.

See the NBA All-Star Saturday at 4 pm and the 75th All-Star Game Sunday at 4 pm on TMJ4.

