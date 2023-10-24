Disturbing trend: Road rage shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — From the freeway to the main streets, we are seeing road rage come to a boil.

There have been two major road rage shootings within two days of each other.

The latest was during a quiet Sunday morning. It turned to gunfire during a road rage incident that ended at N. 27th and Lisbon.

Another last Friday, shut down the freeway for hours.

A 23-year-old was shot and was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police shared their total number of shootings:

TMJ4 NEWS

Lance Bond says he has witnessed these scary scenes up close. He called the Mayor’s office two weeks ago about this very issue, “About what's going on in the streets. I let the secretary know the citizens aren’t happy. I just see more aggressiveness like people wanna go in our far right lane and get around us.”

It is something we have talked to law enforcement about during our Project: Drive Safer Series.

This past Spring, Captain Jeffrey Sunn warned, "You're endangering too many people when you're cutting off cars when you're driving fast, you never know what obstacles might jump out in front of you.”

Bond urged, “If you see reckless driving what I do I call 911 immediately. I get a plate number, description of the car, location, and they take it from there.”

Because above all, cooler heads should prevail.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip