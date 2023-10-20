Watch Now
I-43/94 NB is closed at Howard Ave because of an incident: WisDOT

WisDOT
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 10:46:46-04

I-43/94 northbound is closed at Howard Ave because of an incident, according to WisDOT.

