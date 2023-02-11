District Four police captain speaks about loss of fallen officer: 'We lost a brother, you lost a guardian'

MILWAUKEE — A community-led vigil in honor of fallen officer Peter Jerving brought dozens of people to the Silver Spring Church of God Friday night, just two blocks away from Milwaukee Police District Four where the fallen officer's squad car is now covered in flowers.

Local representatives, community members, and friends of Officer Jerving joined together to honor his sacrifice alongside his brothers and sisters in blue and members of Milwaukee's Fire Department.

District Four Captain Bradley Schlei spoke out about the loss of his officer for the first time since Tuesday’s tragedy.

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed while investigating a suspected armed robbery early in the morning of February 7th, 2023.

“His drive and his ambitions and everything just poured out of him,” shared Schlei. “The love that he had for being a police officer.”

Among members of Milwaukee’s police force and fire department, Schlei shared memories of Jerving on the force.

“He’d come into my office all jolly with this big smile and when he left, as he’s walking out the door, he’d turn to me and say ‘We got you, captain, we got you.’ I’ll never forget those words.”

TMJ4 Peter Jerving



As their district mourns the loss of one of their own, he acknowledged the risks his officers take each day.

“We put it in the back of our heads that our number one rule is that we come home at the end of the shift,” said Schlei. “An incident like this and it goes in the front. Not only for us but for our loved ones at home.”

The captain shared the solace he’s found in his faith as the city grieves the loss of a brother, friend, and protector.

“Trusting in God, I know he has Peter up there and he’s got his smile on, and wow, what a guardian he is for the Lord.”

Funeral services are set for Monday at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Visitation for Officer Jerving is set for 9 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m.

