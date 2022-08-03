Mayor fires Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention

MILWAUKEE — The director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, Arnitta Holliman, will no longer serve in the position, the city announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Chief of Staff, Jim Bohl, said in a statement that the city informed Holliman that her "appointment... has concluded."

Bohl said the change in leadership is part of an effort to effectively use the millions of dollars the Office of Violence Prevention has received.

"It is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety," according to Bohl.

“Over the past year, additional millions of dollars have been directed to the Office of Violence Prevention through the State of Wisconsin, city resources, and philanthropic sources. Looking forward, we want those new resources effectively deployed to make Milwaukee safer," said Bohl.

A successor was not named on Wednesday.

Holliman began serving in the role in May of 2021. She filled in for Reggie Moore, who left the department in April of 2021 to lead the Violence Prevention Policy Engagement department at the Medical College of Wisconsin's Comprehensive Injury Center.

>> Is Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention helping reduce crime? Some say no

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention was given more than $11 million in federal Covid relief funds by the city and the state. Some in the community have wondered if the city is seeing a return on that investment after violent crime has only increased.

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention launched 14 years ago as another way for the city to cut down on shootings and save lives. Its annual budget is $3.7 million, but that’s before American Rescue Plan Act funds came into play. It’s getting $8.4 million from the state and another $3 million from the city’s allocation over five years.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip