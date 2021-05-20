Arnitta Holliman named as next leader of the Office of Violence Prevention in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has named Arnitta Holliman as the next Director of the Office of Violence Prevention.

Holliman has worked in the Office of Violence Prevention as a program manager for the Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma effort. Her background is in psychology and counseling.

“As the Director of OVP, I am committed to advancing priorities in mental health, gun violence prevention, youth engagement, and gender-based violence prevention,” Holliman said. “Trauma and its effects are pervasive and contagious. We have to break the cycle of persistent pain in our city. It is incumbent upon all of us to lead with and center healing if we want to ever break the cycle of trauma and violence being transmitted in homes and streets across Milwaukee.”

“It is essential that our work to reduce violence includes multiple approaches. Our strategies incorporate law enforcement, but we also value partnerships that address the impacts violence has on individuals, neighborhoods, and the entire community,” Barrett said. “Arnitta brings a depth of experience, knowledge, and compassion to her new role. I believe the Office of Violence Prevention is in very good hands.”

Holliman is filling the role previously held by Reggie Moore, who left the department to lead the Violence Prevention Policy Engagement department at the Medical College of Wisconsin's Comprehensive Injury Center.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip