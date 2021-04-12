Reggie Moore leaves Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention to join Medical College of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, Reggie Moore, announced his retirement from the post Monday. Moore will now move to the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he will serve as the Director of Violence Prevention Policy and Engagement.

Moore worked at the Milwaukee office for five years, after Mayor Tom Barrett appointed him to the post in 2016. The Office of Violence Prevention operates under the Milwaukee Health Department.

"The thing that gives me the most pride is the fact that violence prevention has become a movement," Moore said at a press briefing Monday afternoon.

"I think this a movement that is deeply personal for everybody in our community. We either know someone or have been personally impacted by various forms of violence," Moore said.

"I think over the past five years, we've elevated this issue as a movement. You see residents engaging more, you see people talking about violence differently, understanding the continuum of systemic and structural violence," Moore said.

Moore will start his new job at the Medical College of Wisconsin on May 3.

