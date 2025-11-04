Dick Cheney's Wisconsin roots helped shape his path to political power

MILWAUKEE — Former Vice President Dick Cheney's rise to becoming one of the most influential political figures in modern American history began in an unlikely place: the politically turbulent Madison, Wisconsin, of the 1960s.

Cheney died Monday at the age of 84.

The 1960s were politically turbulent years in Madison, not exactly the proving grounds for young Republicans. But that's when longtime Wisconsin Republican Governor Tommy Thompson and Dick Cheney got to know each other.

"His determination" stood out when Thompson first met Cheney, Thompson said. "He was the type of guy that was determined to get the job done. He was very serious. He was task-oriented. If there ever was one person that was task-oriented, it was Dick Cheney."

Former Gov. Thompson remembers Dick Cheney

Thompson was a young legislator at the time, while Cheney worked in the governor's office for then-Governor Warren Knowles while pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of Wisconsin.

From those Wisconsin beginnings, Cheney would go on to serve as President Ford's Chief of Staff, a Wyoming congressman, Defense Secretary for President George H.W. Bush, and Vice President for the younger Bush, starting in 2001. He also campaigned alongside Thompson during his political career.

"Dick Cheney loved Wisconsin, and he came to Wisconsin often, and I had the privilege of being with him," Thompson said.

Thompson, who worked in the first term of the Bush-Cheney Administration as Secretary of Health and Human Services, recalls Cheney being a key leader on the Bush team.

Did Cheney redefine the vice presidential office, essentially becoming a chief operating officer during his tenure? asked TMj4's Charles Benson.

"Yes, for the first term. Second term, not nearly as much," Thompson said. "Dick Cheney was much more than just a vice president, and doing vice president duties. He also did a lot of the operations for George W. Bush. Helped him out considerably. Helped advise him, helped develop strategies."

The September 11 attacks marked a pivotal moment in Cheney's vice presidency, followed by the Iraq War.

"It's time to get tough. It's time to get ready to make the other side pay for what they did," Thompson recalled of Cheney's voice during those moments after 9/11. "He was very interested in making sure that we were strong militarily."

Cheney never completed that doctoral degree at the University of Wisconsin. However, in 2000, a former professor of Cheney's noted his exceptional qualities as a student, saying, "He had maturity beyond that of the typical graduate student."

According to a statement from his family, Cheney passed away Monday night surrounded by family. They say he died due to complications of pneumonia, along with cardiac and vascular disease.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing, according to a family statement.

