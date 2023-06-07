Deputies shoot suspect in Fredonia while executing search warrant for crimes against children

FREDONIA, Wis. — A suspect was shot and injured by an Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday morning as deputies executed an 'internet crimes against children' search warrant.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. near the N6700 block of CTH E in the Town of Fredonia and resulted in both the suspect being injured, as well as a sheriff's office detective.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, as deputies were executing the search warrant, a male suspect armed himself with an 'edged weapon'. A deputy then shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition. An investigator suffered minor injuries. The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The suspect's identity is unknown at this time.

The Department of Justice is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Mequon Police Department.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said CTH E between Pioneer Drive and Jay Road will be closed as officials investigate.

Read the full press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Fredonia, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



At approximately 7:25 a.m., Ozaukee County Sheriff’s deputies were executing a felony search warrant for an internet crimes against children investigation at a residence on the N6700 block of CTH E in the Town of Fredonia. During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued, and the male subject armed himself with an edged weapon and was shot by a detective. The subject is in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital.



An Ozaukee County detective was injured during the incident and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



The deputy from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.



DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Mequon Police Department, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.



DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ozaukee County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

