MILWAUKEE — A nationwide political movement has arrived in Wisconsin, raising a question that could define the state's upcoming governor's race: Can a Democratic Socialist candidate win in a battleground state?

Milwaukee has a history with socialist leadership. The Hoan Bridge is named after Daniel Hoan, and the Zeidler Building honors Frank Zeidler, who ran the city for 12 years until 1960, focusing on expanding Milwaukee's footprint, growing its tax base, and building public housing. But neither man was a Democratic Socialist.

Andy Barbour co-chairs the Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA, chapter in Milwaukee, which has grown to 900 members.

"DSA is my political home. It is the site of working-class organizing," Barbour said.

Barbour says the chapter's growth is part of a broader national wave, energized in part by DSA Mayor Zohran Mamdani's win in New York City.

The DSA is explicitly anti-capitalist.

Watch the story: Democratic Socialists eye Wisconsin governor's race as movement grows nationwide...

Democratic Socialists eye Wisconsin governor's race as movement grows nationwide.

"100% so. That is — the unifying factor that every DSA member believes — more or less," Barbour said.

When asked how he responds to critics who say rejecting capitalism threatens the country's identity, Barbour acknowledged the tension.

"We are built on capitalism. I would say that it doesn't work for people," Barbour said.

Democratic Socialists favor policies including expanded public ownership and Medicare for All. When asked what would replace capitalism, Barbour pointed to a vision centered on workers.

"We have a society that actually the work that people do on a day to day basis serves our needs and not the needs of rich wealthy shareholder," Barbour said.

Not everyone is receptive to the movement. Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker, have warned on X that Democratic Socialists are "radicals" who want to "defund or abolish police."

Milwaukee voters have mixed but curious reactions. Gerald Goltz said the term Democratic Socialists of America brings one name to mind.

"Bernie Sanders, because he's kind of a socialist," Goltz said.

Mary Schieffer said she sees something appealing in the movement's stated priorities.

"I just like the whole general feeling that they're there for all the people. They're not there for themselves or for politics, or to make money, like the other politicians are," Schieffer said.

The Milwaukee DSA chapter has endorsed Francesca Hong for governor.

Wisconsin's partisan primary is less than one week away, with voters heading to the polls Aug. 11. On the Democratic side, Hong, David Crowley, Kelda Roys, and Joel Brennan remain in the race. Hong held a sizeable lead in the latest Marquette Law School poll.

On the Republican side, Tom Tiffany and Andrew Manske will appear on the ballot. Tiffany has endorsements from President Trump and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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