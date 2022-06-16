Delta adds nonstop service from Milwaukee to New York

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced Thursday that Delta Airlines is now offering direct flights from Milwaukee to New York - JFK.

This addition comes as Delta already offers direct flights to LaGuardia.

"We’re delighted to welcome additional service to New York, and we commend Delta for offering more ways to get travelers to the Big Apple this summer and beyond,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “There’s been an increased demand for travel to this exciting city, and we’re glad that Delta is responding by giving travelers more versatility and options by offering service to both JFK and LaGuardia.”

The new flights will operate seven days a week on a CRJ-700 aircraft which has nine first-class seats, 16 Delta Comfort seats, and 44 main cabin seats. The flights will depart Milwaukee daily at 7:10 a.m. and arrive at JFK around 10:29 a.m.

Flights from JFK to Milwaukee will depart at 6 p.m. and arrive at 7:40 p.m.

This service also opens up one-stop flight connections to dozens of domestic and international destinations, including cities in Africa and Europe, a news release from the airport said.

Tickets for the flights are available on Delta.com and on the Delta app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip