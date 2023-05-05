Delavan native travels across the pond to watch King Charles III Coronation in person

MILWAUKEE -- It is an event no one has seen in 70 years, the coronation of England's next monarch.

While most of us will have to wake up early to watch it live, we met with a Wisconsin man who flew over there himself to be there in person.

Zachary Simons says he booked his flight to Britain, the moment the coronation date was set to get a glimpse of King Charles and his other favorite royals.

Simons, who flew to the United Kingdom alone, spoke to us while in his hotel room which sits across from Kensington Palace. This Delavan native shared how the excitement on the other side of the pond is at a fever pitch, "There's King Charles flags everywhere and King Charles shirts everywhere."

Zachary Simons

By Saturday morning our time, 75-year-old King Charles will have been crowned. His former mistress while married to Princess Diana, now wife of 18 years Camilla will be crowned Queen.

Simons said, "It's arguably the most important day of their entire life," adding he became 'obsessed' with the royals, "When William and Kate got married. That is when I got really involved."

Zachary says he will be in line starting at 5:30 a.m. London time to get a glimpse of the royals and roughly 7,000 British military members who have been practicing for weeks, "I'm really excited to see involvement of the animals specifically the horses carrying the gold state coach."

Some will be looking for a side-show at the event: The body language between Prince Harry and the royals after his revealing interviews and release of his memoir this year.

Chris Jackson/AP Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday with his family.

Zachary says he has a classy way of changing the subject to something lighter, by talking about where he is from, "They say 'Oh, Wisconsin!' They say, 'Beer' and 'Cheese!' and I'm like, yes! So we have a reputation - a good one!"

If you are planning on getting up early Saturday morning to watch the coronation of King Charles III, NBC's live coverage begins at 4 a.m.

