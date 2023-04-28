Deadly West Allis crash: Driver Jason Zamora blew red light, 20+ mph over speed limit, complaint states

MILWAUKEE — 20-year-old Jason Zamora was charged with second-degree reckless homicide for a reckless driving-related crash that killed his passenger, 18-year-old Maryxa Valle Zepeda.

She died in the crash on Sunday, April 23 near 60th and Burnham in West Allis.

Family Maryxa Valle Zepeda



According to the criminal complaint released Friday, first responders found suspect Zamora in the crashed car unconscious, smelling of alcohol and next to an open beer can.

Crews found the victim, Zepeda, slumped over. She was later pronounced deceased. The medical examiner's office says she passed from injuries suffered in the crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Zamora's Pontiac traveling at a high rate of speed. His vehicle entered the intersection while his light was still red for him.

Zamora's vehicle then collides with the right-of-way driver, in a Jeep. The force of the impact sent the Jeep airborne spinning 180 degrees. Both vehicles then hit two pedestrians standing on the sidewalk in front of the business.

Via criminal complaint. Still image showing the crash.

via criminal complaint Still image showing the crash.

The driver of the Jeep suffered a concussion; one pedestrian suffered multiple fractures to his face and ribs as well as a ruptured liver; and the second pedestrian suffered a broken shoulder blade and injuries to his arm area.

An analysis found Zamora was driving his vehicle between 51 and 57 miles per hour before the crash; the city speed limit in that area is 30 mph.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Zamora, as of Thursday,

As TMJ4 News previously reported, an 18-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep and two pedestrians, a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's investigative report, Zepeda was in the passenger seat of a vehicle estimated to be traveling up to 100 miles per hour.

According to Wisconsin Community Maps, there have been eight other crashes at 60th and Burnham since 2019.

Zepeda's family launched a GoFundMe to honor her life. They have a $30,000 goal.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip