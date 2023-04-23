One killed, three injured after two-vehicle crash in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — An 18-year-old woman has died and three people are injured following a crash in West Allis early Sunday morning.

The West Allis Police Department said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near 60th and Burnham. A Pontiac was reportedly heading east on Burnham when police say the driver ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep.

The crash caused the vehicles to leave the roadway, hitting two pedestrians.

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Pontiac, was killed in the crash. According to social media posts, a vigil will be held for her Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The 18-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep and two pedestrians, a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The West Allis Police Department said the driver of the Pontiac is a 20-year-old man. He was arrested for suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

